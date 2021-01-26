Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CASA. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.69.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $696.59 million, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 133,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.