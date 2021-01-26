Cashaa Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.24 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $52.24 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 247.4% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.19 or 0.00801836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.05 or 0.04207445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00017450 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

