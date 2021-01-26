Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSPR. Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.95.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $323.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 273.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 178.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 101,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

