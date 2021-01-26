Caspian Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $7,184.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00843319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.32 or 0.04483936 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

