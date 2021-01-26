Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.56

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 1,662,918 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $384.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $65,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $61,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

