Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 30,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $259,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $352,400.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $246,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $798,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $303,600.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $215,100.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $14,374.80.

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 632,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,592. The company has a market capitalization of $336.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

