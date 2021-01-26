CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report sales of $414.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.84 million. CDK Global posted sales of $499.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 2,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,997. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

