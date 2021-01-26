CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,326,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,697,000 after buying an additional 61,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 45.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,651,000 after buying an additional 352,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 20.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,339,000 after buying an additional 157,186 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.28. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

