Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion.

CLS opened at C$11.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$12.27.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

