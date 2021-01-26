Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.15

Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and traded as high as $62.46. Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 64,108 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.44, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.99.

About Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

