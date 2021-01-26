Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)’s (CVE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$12.75 price objective on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.58.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) alerts:

CVE opened at C$7.57 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$12.45. The company has a market cap of C$15.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.32.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.