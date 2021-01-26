Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

