Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter.

XAR opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15.

