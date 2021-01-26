Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,018 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

