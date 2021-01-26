Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 7,556 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 733.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after acquiring an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in American Tower by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,645,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $227.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.