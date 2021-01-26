Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.77.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,974 shares of company stock valued at $29,353,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,787,000 after purchasing an additional 197,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,801,000 after purchasing an additional 225,690 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after buying an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,279,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 118,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

