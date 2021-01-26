Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.13

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.13 and traded as high as $50.68. Centrica plc (CNA.L) shares last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 14,033,640 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 52.22 ($0.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.13.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

