Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.94

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $3.88. Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 13,310 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.09 million and a P/E ratio of 75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.79, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through twelve grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

