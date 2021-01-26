Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cerner were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

CERN stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

