CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $86.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.