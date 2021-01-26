Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 3.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.53. 9,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,218. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.