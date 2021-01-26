Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases 302 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First American Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,015. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.