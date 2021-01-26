Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$11.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -276.83. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$14.60.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSH.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.