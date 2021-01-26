Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $120.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $104.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $173,481.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 155,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Chegg by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.