ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce $8.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.54 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $10.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $69.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.53 million to $77.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.84 million, with estimates ranging from $24.27 million to $108.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 14,218 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $869,857.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,864.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 10,782 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $663,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,576 shares of company stock worth $3,260,746. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,946,000 after purchasing an additional 919,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

