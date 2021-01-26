Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.01 million and a P/E ratio of -27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.15, a current ratio of 44.41 and a quick ratio of 42.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.67. Chesswood Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$3.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.70.

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) from C$5.75 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

About Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

