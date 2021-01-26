Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $183.02 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $192.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

