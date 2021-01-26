Chicago Capital LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

