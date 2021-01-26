Chicago Capital LLC Has $382,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

