Chicago Capital LLC Has $750,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

The Boeing stock opened at $203.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.87.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

