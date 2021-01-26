Chicago Capital LLC Invests $235,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,604,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,084,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,468,407.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 438,667 shares of company stock worth $53,338,580. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.11.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.