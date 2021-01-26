Chicago Capital LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

