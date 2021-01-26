Chicago Capital LLC Sells 558 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,766.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,630.77. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.