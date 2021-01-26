Chiliz 1-Day Volume Tops $52.56 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $106.80 million and $52.56 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.42 or 0.00798763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.51 or 0.04260860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017504 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,628,749 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

