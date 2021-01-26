China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CYYHF stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

