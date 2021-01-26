Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.347-7.363 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

NYSE CHT opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.