Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Shares Up 97.1%

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI)’s stock price shot up 97.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

