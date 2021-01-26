CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS)

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

TSE:BOS opened at C$18.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.93. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.59 and a 52 week high of C$26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.05 million and a P/E ratio of 21.22.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$216.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

In other AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 3,000 shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

