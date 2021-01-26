Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $128,025.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00.

CIEN opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,414,000 after buying an additional 88,812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.97.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.