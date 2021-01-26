Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report $40.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.70 billion and the highest is $40.52 billion. Cigna posted sales of $36.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $157.92 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $166.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $164.57 billion to $170.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

NYSE CI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.28. 7,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,155. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

