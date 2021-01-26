Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,122,000 after buying an additional 56,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 122,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

