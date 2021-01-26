Cindicator Hits Market Capitalization of $18.47 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and $138,226.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00840000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.34 or 0.04485631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

