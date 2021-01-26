Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities raised Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.21.

CGX stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.91. 999,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,799. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. Cineplex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$33.96.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

