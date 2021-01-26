Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,210 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cintas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas stock opened at $328.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.