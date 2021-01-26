CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

CIR stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $713.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

