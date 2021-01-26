Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995,917 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 3.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $125,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,359,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.