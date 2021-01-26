Citigroup Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $41.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

OKE traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. 55,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,931. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

