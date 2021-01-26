City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

NASDAQ CHCO traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $74.55. 514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,844. City has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. City’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

