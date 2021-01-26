Clark Financial Advisors Acquires New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,302. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

