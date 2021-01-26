Clark Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,000 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.3% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $309.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,370. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $312.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.